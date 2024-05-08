Rea didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Kansas City, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk across 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Tuesday's appearance was Rea's shortest of the campaign, failing to reach five innings pitched for the first time this year. While he kept the ball in the park, Rea tied his season high in hits allowed and yielded three extra-base hits. Rea has been hit or miss during his last four starts, allowing four or more runs twice but giving up no runs in his other two outings. He's expected to toe the rubber Monday against the Pirates.