Cubs manager Craig Counsell doesn't plan to have defined roles for Neris or any other member of the bullpen heading into the season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Adbert Alzolay is probably first in the pecking order to close for the Cubs, with Neris closely behind. However, Counsell wants his usage of the bullpen to evolve organically rather than pigeonhole guys before the season. Neris inked a one-year, $9 million contract with the Cubs in January after posting a 1.71 ERA and with 77 strikeouts in 68.1 frames for Houston last year.