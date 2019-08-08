Happ is starting at second base and hitting seventh Thursday against the Reds.

Happ earned himself a second straight start at the keystone after going 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Athletics. The utility man is slashing .320/.452/.600 with a 6:6 BB:K in 12 games since joining the big club; if he keeps it up, Happ could continue to see regular opportunities at second base at the expense of David Bote.