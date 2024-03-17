Taillon said Sunday his back has responded well to rest and treatment, and he plans to throw off a mound Tuesday or Wednesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.comreports.

The right-hander's back didn't initially respond well after being scratched from his start March 9 due to tightness, but his status has apparently improved significantly over the past few days. Taillon has yet to see game action this spring as he focused on his mechanics early in camp, so even if completely healthy he may not be fully ramped up for the start of the regular season.