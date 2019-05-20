Cubs' Jason Heyward: Scores twice in series finale
Heyward went 2-for-4 with two runs Sunday in the Cubs' 6-5 win over the Nationals.
The two-hit performance was a much-needed one for Hayward, who had been slashing just .127/.191/.254 in May entering the series finale. In light of Heyward's extended slump, manager Joe Maddon has dropped the outfielder to the back half of the lineup while installing Kyle Schwarber as the team's new table setter versus right-handed pitching.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal