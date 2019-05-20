Cubs' Jason Heyward: Scores twice in series finale

Heyward went 2-for-4 with two runs Sunday in the Cubs' 6-5 win over the Nationals.

The two-hit performance was a much-needed one for Hayward, who had been slashing just .127/.191/.254 in May entering the series finale. In light of Heyward's extended slump, manager Joe Maddon has dropped the outfielder to the back half of the lineup while installing Kyle Schwarber as the team's new table setter versus right-handed pitching.