Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that it's possible Steele (hamstring) could rejoin the rotation after his rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The left-hander's rehab start Wednesday will be his first outing since he suffered a left hamstring strain back on Opening Day. As long as Steele gets his pitch count up to a high enough threshold and recovers well from the start, it sounds like he could be back with the Cubs early next week.