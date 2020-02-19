Play

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Confirmed as leadoff man

Bryant will be the Cubs' leadoff man this season, manager David Ross confirmed Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant typically hit second or third for previous manager Joe Maddon, but Ross evidently likes him leading off. The third baseman has eclipsed 100 runs in three of the last four seasons and is a good bet to do so again if he sticks in the leadoff role all year, as he's .385 career on-base percentage means he'll set the table quite well. Expect his RBI total to drop somewhat with the move, however.

