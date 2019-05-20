Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Scoops win in shaky outing
Hendricks improved to 4-4 in Sunday's 6-5 victory over the Nationals, limiting the opposition to four runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four.
After allowing only one earned run in 25 innings spanning his last three starts, Hendricks had nowhere to go but down in Sunday's turn. While the right-hander was unable to keep his momentum going and missed out on a quality start, he made only one major mistake on the night, serving up a three-run home run to Anthony Rendon in the sixth inning. He still exited the contest with the lead and evened his record after the Chicago bullpen steered clear of a late implosion. The right-hander is slated to return home for his next start as he faces the Reds during the upcoming weekend.
