Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep in blowout loss

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home in Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Reds.

Schwarber hit his 27th home run of the season in the ninth inning with the Cubs trailing 10-0. While it wasn't a particularly clutch long ball, the blast did push the slugger past his home run total from last year. Schwarber's career best for home runs in a season is the 30 he hit in 2017, and he has a good chance of surpassing that figure this year.

