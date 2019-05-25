Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Leading off again Saturday

Schwarber is starting in left field and batting first in Saturday's game against the Reds.

As has become the norm recently for the Cubs, Schwarber is hitting leadoff against a right-handed starter. The slugging outfielder doesn't have the speed of a prototypical leadoff hitter, but his ability to draw free passes (15.3 percent walk rate) and hit the ball out of the park make him a unique threat atop the order.

