Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Schwarber is out of Tuesday's lineup in San Francisco.

Jon Jay will start in left field and lead off in his stead, which is not surprising, considering lefty Ty Blach is taking the hill for the Giants. Schwarber is hitting .260/.349/.589 with six home runs and a 36.1 percent strikeout rate since returning from Triple-A on July 6.

