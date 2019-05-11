Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Starting Saturday

Schwarber is starting in left field and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Schwarber was on the bench Friday with Milwaukee starting lefty Gio Gonzalez, but he'll return to face righty Zach Davies. Despite the side advantage, Schwarber is just 3-for-21 in his career against Davies with seven strikeouts, though two of the hits were home runs.

