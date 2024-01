Tauchman signed a one-year, $1.95 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Tauchman slashed .252/.363/.377 with 48 RBI across 401 plate appearances during his first season with the Cubs, earning a $1.23 million raise in the process. He'll likely begin the season as Chicago's primary center fielder, though the impending arrival of Pete Crow-Armstrong could eventually put a dent into Tauchman's playing time.