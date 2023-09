Tauchman will not start Saturday's game against the Brewers, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The veteran outfielder maintained a surprisingly solid .746 OPS in 81 games through the end of August, but his OPS sits at just .693 in September. With lefty Eric Lauer on the mound for Milwaukee, Tauchman will hit the bench in favor of Patrick Wisdom, who starts at first base, pushing Cody Bellinger to Tauchman's usual spot in center field.