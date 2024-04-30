Crow-Armstrong is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.
This is the first lefty the Cubs have faced since Crow-Armstrong was promoted and he will begin the game on the bench. Mike Tauchman is in center field for Chicago.
More News
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Launches first-career homer•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Joins major-league roster•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Shakes off elbow injury•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Minor elbow injury at Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Role could shrink•