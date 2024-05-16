Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Atlanta. He also stole a base.

Crow-Armstrong continues to show off his speed, as he recorded his first triple and fourth stolen base across 21 games this season. The 22-year-old is in a crowded outfield with the likes of Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki all healthy and commanding regular playing time. However, Crow-Armstrong has plenty of talent, and his future outlook is bright even if he mostly serves as a reserve in 2024.