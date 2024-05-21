Crow-Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday.
Crow-Armstrong will return to Iowa after joining the major-league roster in late April, batting .236 with one home run, nine RBI, four runs scored and five stolen bases over 55 at-bats in 23 contests. The 22-year-old had been struggling to find consistent playing time in Chicago's lineup recently and he'll now see some extended run once again at Triple-A.
