Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-4 with a triple, two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 8-4 win over Atlanta.

Crow-Armstrong strengthened his case for National League MVP recognition Wednesday with another multi-HR game -- his seventh of the season -- while hustling out an RBI triple in the fifth inning. He's up to career highs in homers (42), RBI (102) and stolen bases (37) across 687 plate appearances this season, and he has just over a week left in the regular season to swipe three more bags to record the seventh 40-40 season in major-league history and first in Cubs' franchise history.