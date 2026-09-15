Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and four total RBI in Monday's 7-3 win over Atlanta. He also stole a base.

The superstar outfielder came into the contest in a mini 0-for-8 slump over his last two games, but he bounced back in a big way and showed why he's the frontrunner for National League MVP. Crow-Armstrong has already recorded new career highs with 42 home runs and 37 stolen bases, and he'll register the first 40-40 campaign in Cubs' history and just the seventh in MLB history if he swipes three more bags over his team's final 11 games. The 24-year-old is a truly elite fantasy option who still has room for growth as his career progresses, which is a truly scary thought.