Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Crow-Armstrong went deep against Milwaukee starter Logan Henderson with a runner on in the third inning, and it was all the offense the Cubs would need to secure a series split with their division rivals. The young outfielder came into the night with just a .322 OPS against the Brewers this year with no home runs, but he's been dynamite overall. Crow-Armstrong is now one long ball shy of his first career 40-homer campaign, and he's tacked on 32 stolen bases as well, making him a well-rounded fantasy star.