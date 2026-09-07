Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers. He also stole two bases.

Crow-Armstrong wasted no time building on his first 40-homer campaign as he went deep for the second straight day and recorded his 41st long ball of the year. The superstar outfielder also swiped multiples bases for the sixth time this season, which got him to 35 steals overall to tie his career best. Crow-Armstrong is potentially closing in on just the seventh 40-40 campaign in MLB history, and he remains an elite fantasy option capable of producing in every offensive category.