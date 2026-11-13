Crow-Armstrong was unanimously named the 2026 National League Most Valuable Player on Thursday.

Crow-Armstrong earned all 30 first-place votes after becoming just the seventh player in MLB history to record 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season. He also added 107 RBI and 119 runs scored while slashing .280/.372/.570 across 726 regular-season plate appearances. His 25.8 percent strikeout rate was far from ideal, but his elite power-and-speed profile will keep him near the top of fantasy draft boards next year.