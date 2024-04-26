Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 3-1 win over the Astros.
Crow-Armstrong went yard in his third at-bat of 2024, tagging Bryan Abreu for a two-run shot in the sixth inning as his first career long ball. One of the top prospects in the Cubs system, Crow-Armstrong failed to collect a hit in 19 plate appearances a season ago and will look to fare better during his MLB stay while Cody Bellinger (ribs) is sidelined.
