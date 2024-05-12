Crow-Armstrong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Crow-Armstrong is on the bench for the second straight game, and his time as an everyday player in the Cubs outfield appears to be over. When Cody Bellinger returned from the injured list Tuesday, Crow-Armstrong retained a starting role for each of the ensuing three games while Bellinger served as a designated hitter, but the return of Seiya Suzuki from the injured list earlier this weekend no longer leaves a spot in the outfield for Crow-Armstrong. If his playing time remains scarce over the next few games, Crow-Armstrong could be headed back to Triple-A Iowa before long.