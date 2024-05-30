The Cubs recalled Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Crow-Armstrong was sent down last week after seeing his playing time dip, but manager Craig Counsell has indicated the rookie could have a bigger role during this stint, playing some center field while Cody Bellinger sees more action in right field and at first base Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. The 22-year-old has put up a .659 OPS with one home run and five steals in 23 games with the big club this season. He's starting in center field and batting eighth in Thursday's game versus the Brewers.