Crow-Armstrong (elbow) returned to Triple-A Iowa's lineup Wednesday and has appeared in each of the club's last four games, going 2-for-19 with one stolen base and one run.

After he was removed from a game last Sunday against Toledo with right elbow soreness, Crow-Armstrong sat out Tuesday but was back in action a day later. Though he's ostensibly healthy, the elbow injury may be affecting his timing at the dish, as he's struck out 11 times in 19 at-bats since making his return.