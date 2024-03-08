Crow-Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The re-signing of Cody Bellinger seemed to spell the end of Crow-Armstrong's chances of cracking the Opening Day roster, and he's now officially headed back to Iowa where he will play every day when its season begins. Crow-Armstrong could still have a path to at-bats eventually if the Cubs wind up using Bellinger more at first base, although Mike Tauchman is higher in the center field pecking order right now.