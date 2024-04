Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win against Seattle.

Suzuki was one of three Cubs with solo home runs in the win, joining Michael Busch and Miguel Amaya. The outfielder struck out in his other three at-bats, so the performance wasn't all good, but fantasy managers won't complain about three long balls through 14 games. Suzuki hit a career-high 20 home runs in 2023, and he could make a run at surpassing that figure this season if he keeps up his recent level of play.