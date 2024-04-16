Suzuki is expected to miss roughly four weeks due to a moderate strain in his right oblique, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said the Cubs will have a better idea of Suzuki's return timeline once the outfielder is symptom free, but it appears he is in for a much longer stay than the 10-day minimum. Alexander Canario was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to replace Suzuki in Chicago's outfielder room, and Garrett Cooper has served as the Cubs' DH since the 29-year-old landed on the injured list Monday.