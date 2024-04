Seiya (oblique) is introducing light baseball activity Sunday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Networkz reports.

Suzuki was placed on the Cubs' 10-day injured list April 15 due to a right oblique strain, though he is expected to miss about four weeks, as reported by Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune on April 16. Suzuki was off to a hot start this season, slashing .305/.368/.525 with three home runs and 13 RBI over 68 plate appearances.