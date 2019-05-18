Cubs' Willson Contreras: Delvers homer No. 11

Contreras went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk Friday night against the Nationals.

Contreras joined the party in the ninth inning with a two-run blast to right center, extending Chicago's lead to 10. The 27-year-old leads National League catchers with 11 homers, and he's driven in 29 through 39 games this season.

