Cubs' Willson Contreras: Piles on three hits Tuesday
Contreras went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates.
Although Contreras has has posted a .333 batting average since the start of the season, his consistent hitting has yet to translate into much run production. Over nine games he's driven in just one run and scored four. Strikeouts have also given him some trouble, as he's been fanned in 23.8 percent of his plate appearances.
