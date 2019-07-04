Cubs' Willson Contreras: Scores twice in loss

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates.

Contreras finished June in an 0-for-12 slump, but after getting a day off Monday, he's responded with a 3-for-8 start to July. The All-Star catcher is having a strong season with a .287/.382/.555 slash line.

