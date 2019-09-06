Cubs' Yu Darvish: May have limited workload Saturday
Darvish remains on track to start Saturday against the Brewers, but the Cubs may be conservative with his workload, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. "You never want to go out and push him to eight innings after skipping a start, not to say he couldn't do it," pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said Thursday. "Just be smart about where he's at and the workload."
Darvish threw a 29-pitch bullpen session without any discomfort Thursday, clearing the way for his return after he was scratched last weekend with right forearm tightness. The Cubs are well aware that the innings are adding up for Darvish; he's already up more than 100 additional innings from 2018. "If there's an opportunity to get him out of there sooner in a situation, it would be great," Hottovy added. "To buy some extra innings down the stretch if we're going to need it."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...