Cubs' Yu Darvish: Plays catch Friday

Darvish (shoulder) participated in light throwing prior to Friday's game against the Padres, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Darvish has yet to progress past playing catch, although it's good news that he's managed to throw without feeling discomfort. A clear timetable for his return is unclear, but he'll certainly remain on the disabled list at least until after the All-Star break.

