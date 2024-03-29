Darvish (0-0) didn't factor into the decision Thursday, giving up one run on five hits and a walk over five innings against the Giants. He struck out seven.
After tossing 3.2 innings during the Padres' two-game series with the Dodgers in South Korea earlier this month, Darvish delivered another solid performance on opening day but couldn't pick up a victory. He punched out four of the first six batters he faced Thursday but gave up a pair of doubles in the third inning for his only run allowed. Darvish is off to a strong start to 2024, an encouraging sight after posting a 4.56 ERA to pair with an 8-10 record in 2023. He's tentatively scheduled to take the mound next against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
