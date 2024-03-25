Darvish will start for the Padres on Thursday versus the Giants in the team's domestic opener, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Darvish drew the start in the first game of the team's series in South Korea versus the Dodgers back on March 20, and the Padres have elected to give him the ball again for their home opener. He'll be followed by Joe Musgrove, Dylan Cease, Michael King and Matt Waldron.
More News
-
Padres' Yu Darvish: Battles through 3.2 frames in Korea•
-
Padres' Yu Darvish: Set for Opening Day start•
-
Padres' Yu Darvish: Fans six in second spring start•
-
Padres' Yu Darvish: Aims to be ready for Korea series•
-
Padres' Yu Darvish: No limitations in spring training•
-
Padres' Yu Darvish: Shut down for season•