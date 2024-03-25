Darvish will start for the Padres on Thursday versus the Giants in the team's domestic opener, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Darvish drew the start in the first game of the team's series in South Korea versus the Dodgers back on March 20, and the Padres have elected to give him the ball again for their home opener. He'll be followed by Joe Musgrove, Dylan Cease, Michael King and Matt Waldron.