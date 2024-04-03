Darvis (0-1) was handed the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out six.

Most of the damage came in the sixth inning, where Darvish yielded a two-run homer to Willson Contreras. Outside of the long ball, Darvish was solid but couldn't escape the loss with the Padres offense plating just two runs on the day. Though Darvish has yet to enter the win column, he's been excellent through three appearances, boasting a 2.30 ERA and 16 strikeouts -- good for the second-most in MLB -- across 15.2 innings.