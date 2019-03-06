Cubs' Yu Darvish: Sim game up next

Darvish's next spring appearance will come during a simulated game Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs' initial plan called for Darvish to make his third Cactus League start on the road Friday against the Mariners, but he'll instead stay back at camp and likely face off against some minor-league hitters. After a rocky spring debut Feb. 26 against the Diamondbacks, Darvish was sharp in his most recent outing Sunday versus the White Sox, tossing two scoreless frames while sporting a fastball that hit 97 miles per hour, per Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune.