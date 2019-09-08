Cubs' Yu Darvish: Tosses five scoreless innings
Darvish tossed five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Brewers Saturday. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out seven.
The Cubs announced before the game that Darvish would likely have a reduced workload after he was scratched from his previous start due to forearm tightness. Sure enough, the righty was pulled after throwing 72 pitches despite dominating the Brewers through five innings. While Darvish was unable to snag his sixth win of the year, it was good to see him look sharp in his return to the mound. He'll aim to go a bit deeper into the game his next time out Thursday against the Padres.
