Thomas (hamstring) will start as the designated hitter for Triple-A Reno on Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Thomas has been progressing through a left hamstring strain he sustained against the Rockies on March 31. Friday's stint with Triple-A Reno will be Thomas' first rehab assignment, and he will play in center field over the weekend. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hinted Friday that Thomas could return from the 10-day IL as soon as Tuesday, per Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hitting, running to follow•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Facing live pitches•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Held out of Monday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Exits early versus Rockies•