Thomas (hamstring) will start as the designated hitter for Triple-A Reno on Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Thomas has been progressing through a left hamstring strain he sustained against the Rockies on March 31. Friday's stint with Triple-A Reno will be Thomas' first rehab assignment, and he will play in center field over the weekend. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hinted Friday that Thomas could return from the 10-day IL as soon as Tuesday, per Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic.