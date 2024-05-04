Thomas (hamstring) served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with two RBI for Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Thomas began a rehab assignment Friday, signaling a pending return to the majors. Per Alex Weiner of Arizon Sports.com, Thomas will play the field Saturday for Reno and then serve as a DH again Sunday. The Diamondbacks are hopeful to bring Thomas back from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Cincinnati.