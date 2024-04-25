Share Video

Thomas (hamstring) has taken batting practice is now advancing to running the bases, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Thomas was set commence the baserunning portion of his recovery Wednesday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said he's not yet at full speed but is progressing well in his recovery. The Diamondbacks do not yet have a target date for the outfielder to begin a rehab assignment.

