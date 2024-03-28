Alexander made the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.
Alexander made a strong case for the Opening Day roster during spring training, slashing .400/.431/.655 with two homers and eight RBI across 58 plate appearances. The 24-year-old infield prospect will likely grab a seat on the bench while with Arizona, but he could make an occasional start in order to give one of the regular starters a breather.
