Alexander made the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Alexander made a strong case for the Opening Day roster during spring training, slashing .400/.431/.655 with two homers and eight RBI across 58 plate appearances. The 24-year-old infield prospect will likely grab a seat on the bench while with Arizona, but he could make an occasional start in order to give one of the regular starters a breather.