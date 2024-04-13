Pfaadt did not factor in the decision after six innings of work Friday. He allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in the loss to St. Louis.

The Cardinals rushed Pfaadt quickly Friday, highlighted by Nolan Arenado's three-run shot in the first inning. After they scored another run in the second, Lars Nootbaar went deep in the third. Pfaadt has been crushed for 11 runs over his last two starts, spiking his season ERA to 6.48 with a 17:3 K:BB through 16.2 frames. He's currently lined up to face the Cubs at home next week.