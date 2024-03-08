Walker started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a double in Thursday's spring game against the Rangers.
Walker returned from a hand injury sustained a week ago when he was hit by a pitch. He played three innings in the field and got two at-bats before being replaced by a pinch runner following his double in the top of the fourth inning. At the time of his injury, aside from being hit by a pitch, he had two hits including a double in eight at-bats. Walker will ramp up in the coming days with eye toward playing back-to-back days in the field.
