Walker is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Walker returned from an oblique injury last Saturday. He's since been in the lineup against all three lefties the Diamondbacks have faced but has started against just two out of five righties, including Saturday's starter Brandon Woodruff. Pavin Smith will be the first baseman in his absence.
