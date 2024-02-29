The Diamondbacks say Walker has a right hand contusion after x-rays were negative Thursday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.
Walker was removed from Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants after being hit in the hand by a pitch. The first baseman suffered the injury in the fourth inning, but his day may have been finished anyway.
