Carroll is starting in left field and batting fifth for the Diamondbacks in Friday's game versus the Dodgers.

You could kind of understand the left-handed hitting Carroll in the seven spot versus southpaw Julio Urias, but moving up just two spots with righty Dustin May on the bump is disappointing. Carroll does seem like a good bet to move up eventually, but for the time being it's going to affect his counting stats.

