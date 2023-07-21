Carroll went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Thursday's 7-5 loss to Atlanta.
Carroll homered in the top of the eighth inning to increase the Diamondbacks' lead to 5-3 before the bullpen ceded four runs in the bottom half of the frame. A candidate for MLB Rookie of the Year, Carroll inched closer to a 20-30 campaign. He's up to 19 home runs and 29 steals for the season.
